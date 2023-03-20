High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 2:36AM MST until March 21 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 10 AM to 10 PM PDT
Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.