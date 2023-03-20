High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 2:15AM MST until March 21 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 10 AM to 10 PM PDT

Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11

PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and

minor structural damage possible.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,

strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered

visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or

blowing sand. Use extra caution.