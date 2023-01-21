Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 1:47PM MST until January 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and
southern California.
* WHEN…From 7 PM MST /6 PM PST/ Sunday to 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions due to crosswinds and
pockets of blowing dust. Light, unsecured objects may become
airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.