Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 6:07PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 607 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles southeast of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 46 miles northeast of

Martinez Lake, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La Paz

and northeastern Yuma Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.