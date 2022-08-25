Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 12:19 AM

Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 12:19AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

MGN

At 1219 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fortuna Foothills, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Fortuna Foothills, Ligurta and Blaisdell.

This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 14 and 21.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 35 and 37.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content