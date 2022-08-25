Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 12:19AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1219 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fortuna Foothills, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fortuna Foothills, Ligurta and Blaisdell.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 14 and 21.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 35 and 37.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.