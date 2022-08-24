Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 6:21PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 621 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Quartzsite, or 37 miles south of Parker, moving

northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 6 and 23.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 96 and 112.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.