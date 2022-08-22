Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 1:15AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 115 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles southwest of Desert Center, moving southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Imperial
and Riverside Counties.
This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 94 and 98.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.