Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 7:09PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 709 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles south of Vicksburg Junction to 11

miles northwest of Sundad to 15 miles northwest of Gila Bend.

Movement was south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Vicksburg Junction, Sentinel, Paloma, Vicksburg, Palo

Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Sundad, Palm Canyon and Hyder.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 37 and 75.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 84 and 114.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 39 and 51.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.