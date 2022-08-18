Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 7:07PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

This includes the following highways… AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 26. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 122 and 146, between mile markers 148 and 154, and between mile markers 156 and 161. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 707 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Parker, moving south at 15 mph.

