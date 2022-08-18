Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 10:41PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1040 PM MST/1040 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Andrade, or 9 miles northwest of Yuma, moving south

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell,

Algodones Dunes, Winterhaven and Araby.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 16.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 64 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 53.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.