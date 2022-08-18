Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
New
Published 10:41 PM

Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 10:41PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

MGN

At 1040 PM MST/1040 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm near Andrade, or 9 miles northwest of Yuma, moving south
at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell,
Algodones Dunes, Winterhaven and Araby.

This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 16.
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 64 and 96.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 53.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content