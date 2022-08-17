Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 7:21 PM

Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 7:21PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

MGN

At 721 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Paloma, or 49 miles west of Gila Bend, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Tacna, Sentinel, Paloma, Tyson, Dateland, Mohawk and Roll.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 40 and 88.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content