Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 7:21PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 721 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Paloma, or 49 miles west of Gila Bend, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Tacna, Sentinel, Paloma, Tyson, Dateland, Mohawk and Roll.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 40 and 88.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.