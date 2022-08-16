Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 4:32PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 432 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles south of Ligurta to 23 miles southeast

of Wellton. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Yuma County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.