Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 4:32PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 432 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles south of Ligurta to 23 miles southeast
of Wellton. These storms were nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of south central
Yuma County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.