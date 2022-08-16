Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 12:51PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1250 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles southeast of Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 97 and 127.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 2.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.