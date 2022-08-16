Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1230 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground, or 23 miles northeast of

Martinez Lake, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La Paz

and north central Yuma Counties.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 64 and 81.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.