Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 6:16PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles northwest of Tyson, or 28 miles east of Martinez Lake. This
storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Yuma
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.