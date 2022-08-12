Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 9:36AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 935 AM MST/935 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm over Yuma, moving northwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Winterhaven, Araby, Algodones Dunes and Andrade.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 8.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 30.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.