Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 6:53PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 652 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles south of Dateland to 19 miles south of

Mohawk to 28 miles south of Wellton. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma

and Maricopa Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.