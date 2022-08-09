Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 5:13PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mt. Signal, or near El Centro, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Imperial, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield,

Heber and Seeley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 30 and 42.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 10.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 11.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.