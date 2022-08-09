Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 4:32PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 431 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ocotillo, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Plaster City, Ocotillo, Mt. Signal, Dixieland and Coyote Wells.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 10 and 30.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 25.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.