Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 28 at 4:59AM MST until May 29 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45-55

mph. Stronger gusts possible. Visibility between one quarter

mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to

8 AM PDT Sunday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 5 PM Sunday

to 2 AM PDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 3 PM

this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.