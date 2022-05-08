Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 8 at 9:05PM MST until May 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County.

In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley.

Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95.

* WHEN…Until midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.