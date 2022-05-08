Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 8 at 6:16PM MST until May 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In
California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate
10 and Highway 95.
* WHEN…Until midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
