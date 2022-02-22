Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 22 at 1:17AM MST until February 22 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the
Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Joshua
National Tree Park, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial
County, Chiriaco Summit, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla
Valley.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 10 AM MST /9 AM
PST/ this morning to 8 PM MST /7 PM PST/ this evening. For the
Wind Advisory, from 10 AM MST /9 AM PST/ this morning to 10 PM
MST /9 PM PST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
Comments