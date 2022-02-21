Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 8:00PM MST until February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until midnight PST tonight.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening.
For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 4 AM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.