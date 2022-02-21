Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 8:00PM MST until February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until midnight PST tonight.

For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening.

For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 4 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and

minor structural damage possible.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,

strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered

visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or

blowing sand. Use extra caution.