Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 8:00PM MST until February 22 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM PST this
evening. For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PST this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM PST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.