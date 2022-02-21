Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 8:00PM MST until February 21 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial

Valley.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM PST this

evening. For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PST this

evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.