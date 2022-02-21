Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 1:53PM MST until February 22 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility under one mile.

For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial

Valley.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM PST this

evening. For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PST this

evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Very difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.