Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 1:53PM MST until February 21 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility under one mile.
For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM PST this
evening. For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PST this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM PST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
