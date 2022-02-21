Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 21 at 1:28AM MST until February 21 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust
expected. For the fisrt Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind
Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to
midnight PST tonight. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 10 AM
this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. For the first Wind
Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 1 PM PST this afternoon. For
the second Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 4 AM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.
