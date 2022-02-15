Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 7:41PM MST until February 15 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Imperial Valley, Salton Sea, Southeastern Imperial
County and Chuckwalla Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.