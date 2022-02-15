High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 8:42AM MST until February 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust

Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust. For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind

Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening.

For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For

the second Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Very difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and

minor structural damage possible.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,

strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered

visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or

blowing sand. Use extra caution.