Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 1:16PM MST until February 15 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the first Wind Advisory,
west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For
the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 9 AM to 7 PM PST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Advisory, from 7 PM Tuesday to 1
AM PST Wednesday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 9
AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible. Briefly lowered visibilities
to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.