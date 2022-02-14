High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 1:16PM MST until February 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the first Wind Advisory,

west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For

the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 9 AM to 7 PM PST

Tuesday. For the first Wind Advisory, from 7 PM Tuesday to 1

AM PST Wednesday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 9

AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and

minor structural damage possible. Briefly lowered visibilities

to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,

strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered

visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or

blowing sand. Use extra caution.