Hard Freeze Warning issued February 3 at 11:45AM MST until February 4 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Temperatures from 26 to 32 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Aguila Valley and Gila River
Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
