Hard Freeze Warning issued February 3 at 11:45AM MST until February 4 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Temperatures from 26 to 32 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Aguila Valley and Gila River

Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.