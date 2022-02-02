Wind Advisory issued February 2 at 4:01PM MST until February 2 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, temperatures around 30
expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between
one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind
Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 4 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Advisory,
until 8 PM MST this evening.For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM
this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.