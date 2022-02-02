Wind Advisory issued February 2 at 12:10PM MST until February 2 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Blowing Dust Warning for localized areas where blowing
dust is reducing visibility to less than one quarter mile. At
other times and locations, blowing dust may not be as
restrictive with visibilities above one quarter mile. For the
Wind Advisory, north to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, temperatures around 30
expected Thursday morning.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 4 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until
8 PM MST this evening.For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this
evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected in the
most dense dust plumes. Travel will be dangerous and possibly
life- threatening. Difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Frost and freeze
conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust can reduce visibility with
little warning. Travel with care.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you
encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.