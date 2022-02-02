Freeze Warning issued February 2 at 4:01PM MST until February 3 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, temperatures around 30

expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind

Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Central La Paz County.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 4 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Advisory,

until 8 PM MST this evening.For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM

this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.