Freeze Warning issued February 2 at 2:26AM MST until February 3 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, temperatures in the lower 30s
expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between
one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For
the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM
MST Thursday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this
morning to 8 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Frost and freeze
conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible with
these wind speeds, particularly around open desert or freshly
tilled fields. Diffused lofted dust is also possible.
Overnight and early morning temperatures between 28 and 32
degrees are likely for lower river valleys within La Paz
County.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will destroy or damage crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.