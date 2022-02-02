Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 2 at 12:10PM MST until February 2 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Blowing Dust Warning for localized areas where blowing

dust is reducing visibility to less than one quarter mile. At

other times and locations, blowing dust may not be as

restrictive with visibilities above one quarter mile. For the

Wind Advisory, north to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, temperatures around 30

expected Thursday morning.

* WHERE…Central La Paz County.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 4 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until

8 PM MST this evening.For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this

evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected in the

most dense dust plumes. Travel will be dangerous and possibly

life- threatening. Difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Frost and freeze

conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust can reduce visibility with

little warning. Travel with care.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you

encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.