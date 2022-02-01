Wind Advisory issued February 1 at 2:46PM MST until February 2 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45

expected with occasionally isolated stronger gusts up to 50 mph

possible. Blowing dust is likely for some areas. Freezing

temperatures are likely early Thursday morning, mainly within

the lower valleys within La Paz County.

* WHERE…Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Kofa,

Central La Paz County and Yuma.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Northerly winds

will create the strongest crosswinds on east-west oriented roads

and highways. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible with

these wind speeds, particularly around open desert or freshly

tilled fields. Diffused lofted dust is also possible. Overnight

and early morning temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees are

likely for lower river valleys within La Paz County.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will destroy or damage crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.