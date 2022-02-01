Freeze Warning issued February 1 at 10:29PM MST until February 3 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, temperatures in the lower 30s

expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For

the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Central La Paz County.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 8 AM

MST Thursday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM to 8

PM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM

MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Frost and freeze

conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible with

these wind speeds, particularly around open desert or freshly

tilled fields. Diffused lofted dust is also possible.

Overnight and early morning temperatures between 28 and 32

degrees are likely for lower river valleys within La Paz

County.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will destroy or damage crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.