Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 4:43AM MST until January 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde
Valley, Chiriaco Summit, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree
National Park, Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park,
Chuckwalla Valley and Chuckwalla Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. This includes
Interstate 10. Areas of blowing dust will also cause locally
reduced visibility. In addition, light, unsecured objects stored
outside may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.