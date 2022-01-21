Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 2:18PM MST until January 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Along the Lower Colorado River area including Parker

Valley and Palo Verde Valley. In California, Chiriaco Summit,

Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Western portion of

Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla Valley and Chuckwalla

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST for Arizona /4 PM PST for California/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. This includes

Interstate 10. Areas of blowing dust will also cause locally

reduced visibility. Light, unsecured objects may become

airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.