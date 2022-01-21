Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 1:39AM MST until January 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde

Valley, Chiriaco Summit, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla

Valley and Chuckwalla Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ this afternoon to 5 PM MST /4

PM PST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. This includes

Interstate 10. Areas of blowing dust will also cause locally

reduced visibility. In addition, light, unsecured objects stored

outside may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.