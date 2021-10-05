Special Weather Statement issued October 5 at 4:30AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 429 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Holtville, or 7 miles northeast of Calexico, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Holtville, Bonds Corner, Glamis, Alamorio and Wiest.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 63.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 18 and 40.

CA Route 111 near mile marker 1.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.