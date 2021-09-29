Special Weather Statement issued September 29 at 7:36PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 735 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles south of Vicksburg Junction, or 48 miles west of Tonopah,

moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Winds may also generate localized blowing dust.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La Paz

County.

This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 39 and 57.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.