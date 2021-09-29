Special Weather Statement issued September 29 at 5:09PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 508 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles south of Dateland, or 42 miles northwest of Ajo. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Strong winds may also generate blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Dateland.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 64 and 82.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.