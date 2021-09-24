Special Weather Statement issued September 24 at 8:18AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 818 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Holtville, or 7 miles east of El Centro, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Calexico, Holtville and Bonds Corner.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 41 and 61.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 12, and between mile markers

17 and 18.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 33 and 53.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.