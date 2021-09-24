Special Weather Statement issued September 24 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 800 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

El Centro Naval Airfield, or 8 miles northeast of Plaster City. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Imperial, Plaster City, Mt. Signal, El Centro

Naval Airfield, Heber, Dixieland and Seeley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 15 and 40.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 13 and 17.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 17.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.