Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 3:36PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 336 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles southwest of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 31 miles northeast of

Martinez Lake, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge and Brenda.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 12 and 38.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 40.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 75 and 110.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.